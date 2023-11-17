Heather Truett & Haley Winans

2023 Collaboration Contest Runner-Up

is inevitably a war against himself.” | Rachel Carson

“But man is a part of nature, and his war against nature

I harvest the hair from my legs like lumber, slashand burn blizzards on my dandruff scalp, clip toenails to capsize

boats on turbid bath water. I am a tempest

of a temptress. I paradox my pendulum hips, petrified

still, joints locked like Monsanto seed vaults. I fight my carotid

artery, constrict the caring, croon praise

songs to earth. Thank you for letting me suckle

Gaia’s milk till I die, sweet crusty mother. It’s time

to feast, so I drown my baby

carrots in pesticide dressing, douse blades

of glowing leaf in ddt and pop the blood berries

of mosquitos in my mouth to add a pinch of iron. I care

for myself without self-caring. Do you want me

to slough a polyester shroud, lather my face in dead

sea mud mask and sink deep to ignite

bath bombs, fizzling diamonds trapped

inside the orbs, toxic waste leaching out of my landfill

eyes, my fracking pit pupils. I won’t stop staring

at peeling sunset wallpaper while I glaze my skin in pig

fat lotion, blush my face in crushed bone marrow. Keep

me engulfed in oil spills and forest fires, finger

flames filling my hollow spaces. I want to love

me, to love all this mess, love myself rotten or ripe

again. I stay whittling myself away.