Seeking Assistant Nonfiction Editors

Sundog Lit is looking for two creative and committed assistant nonfiction editors. As far as we’re concerned, publishing history is less important than love of the genre and eagerness to contribute to the ongoing growth and evolution of our publication.

Here is what we’re asking you to do:

Read nonfiction submissions on a weekly basis while recording what you liked about them and what you didn’t.

Work with Sundog staff as well as contributors throughout the editing process.

Assist the Sundog team with social media marketing while participating in staff meetings and offering fresh ideas for each new issue.

A few notes on our work and aesthetic:

Sundog is a highly collaborative effort and whoever we bring on board will become a full and valued member of our team.

As always, we are passionate about contributing to a literary culture that continually evaluates what barriers prevent any author, including and especially writers of color and LGBTQ+ writers, from joining the community and works to remove those barriers.

In light of the latter point above, applications from those identifying as BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ are especially encouraged. While some experience in the literary publishing world as a reader or editor would be nice, this isn’t what matters most to us. Effective, open, and prompt communication skills are a must, however, as is the ability to work independently and meet deadlines.

This is an unpaid position, as are all positions at Sundog Lit.

If you are interested, please submit a letter of interest, including your experience in the field and any relevant work you’d like us to see, with “Assistant Nonfiction Editor” in the title, to Sundoglit@gmail.com. Application deadline is June 1st.